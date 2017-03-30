High Winds to Bring Hazardous Driving Conditions for Much of Coast

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of high winds for much of the greater Los Angeles area beginning today and ending Friday morning.

Coastal cities, including Long Beach, should expect winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph starting this afternoon and ending later in the evening. Winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected in canyon passes from Malibu and the Hollywood Hills into West L.A. with gusts up to 45 mph from this evening until Friday morning

Officials warn the strong winds can create hazardous driving conditions. The 405 Freeway, Pacific Coast Highway and Laurel and Coldwater Canyon Roads will be most affected by strong gusts.

NWS is advising drivers to be extra cautious, especially if they drive a high profile vehicle, such as an SUV, light truck, van or semi truck with a light trailer attached.

Additionally, strong winds can knock down power lines and tree branches and create hazardous seas.