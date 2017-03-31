Southwest Airlines Adds Sacramento to Growing List of Destinations from Long Beach Airport

Southwest Airlines will add two new flights from Long Beach to Sacramento in August, Long Beach Airport (LGB) announced Thursday.

Flights will be available on weekdays between LGB and Sacramento International Airport, according to the airport’s tweet.

Coming this August - a new weekday @SouthwestAir route between Long Beach Airport and @SacIntlAirport. pic.twitter.com/XgeCRqythx — Long Beach Airport (@LBAirport) March 30, 2017

“We don’t have any other announcements currently planned, but we are always looking to match flights with demand,” Dan Landson said, spokesman for Southwest Airlines, when asked if any other cities would be added in the near future.

Currently, Southwest offers four daily nonstop departures to Oakland, and added flights to Denver and Las Vegas in early February.

RELATED Southwest Airlines Gains Two Permanent Flight Slots at Long Beach Airport

The airline received two permanent flight slots earlier this month, but hadn’t announced the destination until this week.