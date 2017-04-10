Speeding Motorcyclist Dies Hours After Suspected DUI Crash in Long Beach’s Marina

Photos by Asia Morris.

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died hours after he collided with a minivan in the city’s Marina area Sunday night.

The incident was reported at 7:55PM on Marina Drive, in front of the Whole Foods Market located at the Marina Shores Shopping Center.

A 2006 Buick Terraza was traveling south/east on Marina Drive and attempting to make a left hand turn into the shopping center when it was struck by a motorcyclist, riding a 2016 Harley Davidson, who was traveling north/west on Marina Drive.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed in the #1 lane and was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He did not have a valid motorcycle endorsement on his California driver’s license.

The crash left the minivan with major damage to the rear right side area. Its occupants—a 39-year-old Long Beach woman and a 12-year-old passenger—only had minor pain and were not transported to a hospital.

The motorcycle had split in two pieces, officials said. The force of the impact caused the handlebars, front forks and front wheel to break apart from the rest of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was found lying in the street with major injuries.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a Long Beach resident, died a few hours later at a local hospital, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

The victim will be identified pending notification of next of kin.