Woman Dies Sunday in Fiery 405 Freeway Crash in Long Beach

A woman was killed Sunday on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach when a vehicle crashed into her stalled car, which then became engulfed in flames.

The incident happened at 2:45AM in the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway, just north of Palo Verde Avenue.

The other motorist, a 50-year-old man, was driving his 2011 Toyota in the far left lane of the northbound 405 freeway when his car rear-ended the woman’s stalled car. Her car, a 2003 Honda, had been blocking the number one lane, California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigators said.

The man escaped the burning wreckage with minor injuries and was not arrested, CHP reported.

The woman was unable to exit her car and arriving paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

City News Service contributed to this report.