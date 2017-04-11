Long Beach Public Library Receives Nation's Highest Honor for Community Service

Long Beach Public Library is among 30 selected for the 2017 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to the community, the Institute of Museum of Library Services (IMLS) announced.

“The Long Beach Public Library is thrilled to be receiving this prestigious recognition,” Kate Azar, executive director of the Long Beach Public Library Foundation, told the Post. “Everyday, the staff of the Long Beach Public Library works tirelessly to serve children, families, the elderly and disabled, veterans and everyone in the community.”

In early March 2016, the Long Beach Public Library starting offering residents the chance to earn an accredited high school diploma and credentialed certificate through the Career Online High School program.

“The Family Learning Center program, the Makerspace Studios, Career Online High School and more are just a few examples of the programs and services they offer that improve the lives of individuals and families in Long Beach,” Azar said. “For these reasons, the Long Beach Public Library is most deserving for this award.”

For 23 years, the award has celebrated institutions that demonstrate extraordinary and innovative approaches to public services that make a difference.

Through grant making, policy development and research, IMLS is the primary source of federal support for approximately 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums of the nation. Its mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning and cultural and civic engagement.

“It is our honor to recognize 30 notable institutions for their commitment to providing programs and services that improve the lives of individuals, families and communities,” Kathryn Matthew, director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services said in a statement. “We salute them and their valuable work in providing educational opportunities to their community and celebrate the power libraries and museums can have across the country.”

Find out more information about the 2017 National Medal for Museum and Library Service honorees here.