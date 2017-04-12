Police Save Man Attempting to Jump Off Hospital Parking Structure Ledge

Photo by Asia Morris.

A man was safely taken into custody by police after he attempted to jump from the ledge of the Long Beach Memorial parking structure Tuesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Atlantic Avenue regarding a possible jumper in a parking structure at about 1:35PM, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

Arriving officers said the man appeared agitated and started to talk to him in an attempt to get him away from the ledge.

The hours-long incident prompted a response from the LBPD Hostage Negotiations Unit, which was able to convince the subject to come down.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the scene, activating their inflatable air bag and deploying it under the subject’s location.

The man was safely taken into custody for mental evaluation and assistance at about 4:10PM.