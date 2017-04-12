Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle, Semi-Truck in Long Beach

Southbound Lakewood Boulevard, at Conant Street was closed Wednesday morning as police investigated a fatal crash. Photos by Stephanie Rivera.

A motorcyclist was killed this morning when he rear-ended a semi-truck near the Long Beach Airport, authorities said.

The crash happened on Lakewood Boulevard near Conant Street at about 7:50AM.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Lakewood Boulevard, south of Conant Avenue, when he struck the rear of the semi-truck, according to Nancy Pratt of the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The victim, only identified as a man, sustained serious injuries and was determined dead at the scene by Long Beach paramedics, Pratt said.

The driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene.

Detectives with LBPD’s Collision Investigation Detail were at the scene this morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact CID detectives at (562) 570-7355.