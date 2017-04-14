Woman’s Body Found Inside Long Beach Movie Theater

Google Maps screenshot.

A middle-aged woman was found dead inside a Long Beach movie theater on Friday, authorities said.

The woman was reportedly found unresponsive around 11:35AM at the bottom of a stairwell inside one of the Edwards Cinemas screening rooms at the Long Beach Towne Center, according to Sgt. Brad Johnson of the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Police were interviewing potential witnesses and conducting their investigation Friday afternoon.

The coroner’s office also responded to the scene and will determine the cause of death and identify the victim pending notification of next of kin.