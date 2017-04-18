Pedestrian Crossing Long Beach Street Fatally Struck, Dragged Under SUV

A man in his 50s was killed when he was struck by an SUV driven by an 82-year-old motorist and dragged about one block by the vehicle near Recreation Park today.

The incident happened at about 1:10AM at 7th Street and Park Avenue.

Authorities said the motorist, a resident of Norwalk, was driving a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer westbound on 7th Street and made a left turn to head southbound on Park Avenue when he struck the pedestrian. The man was heading eastbound on 7th Street and attempting to cross Park Avenue from the southwest corner to the southeast corner.

An officer patrolling the immediate area witnessed the incident and pulled the motorist over at 6th Street and Park Avenue when he failed to immediately stop after the crash.

The officer was also able to locate the victim who had been dragged about a block away from the crash site.

Responding Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel extricated the victim from underneath the SUV and determined him dead.

Police interviewed the driver and his female passenger and then released them, with possible charges against the driver pending, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The coroner’s office will identify the victim and official cause of death.