LBPD Urges Motorcyclists to Receive Training, Ride Safely for Safety Awareness Month

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the Long Beach Police Department is joining law enforcement across the country in conducting special enforcement operations, LBPD officials announced Tuesday.

On April 23 and May 6, LBPD will be conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operations, with officers heavily patrolling areas popular with motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes frequently occur.

LBPD officers will be cracking down on violations by both motorcycle riders and drivers of regular vehicles including speeding, being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and making illegal turns, among other offenses.

Statewide, motorcycle fatalities dropped 37 percent from 2008 to 2010, but then rose 31 percent by 2015. In Long Beach, motorcycle involved collisions have resulted in 15 fatalities and 122 injuries over the past three years.

The goal of the Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operations is to reduce motorcycle-involved accidents and fatalities.

During the month of May, the California Motorcyclist Safety Program is offering a “Total Control Refresher Course,” for experienced riders with valid motorcycle licenses. The four-hour long program will provide a chance for riders to improve their skills under the guidance of expert instructors.

LBPD also urges new riders to receive basic training through CMSP’s Motorcyclist Training Course.

To find a location and register for either class, click here.