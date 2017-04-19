Motorcyclist, 52, Crashes into Barrier, Dies on Gerald Desmond Bridge

A 52-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a concrete barrier on the Gerald Desmond Bridge early Wednesday morning, Long Beach police officials said.

The crash was reported at 12:56AM on the westbound side of the bridge.

“The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the Gerald Desmond Bridge in the #1 lane at a high rate of speed,” officials said in a release. “The motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle as he approached the rear of two trucks and swerved from the #1 lane into the #2 lane and collided with a K-rail [temporary concrete barrier] on the north side of the bridge.”

Arriving officers found the unconscious motorcyclist, identified only as a Wilmington resident, in the westbound lanes, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel determined him dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office will identify the victim pending notification of next of kin.