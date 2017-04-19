North Long Beach Homes Evacuated During Investigation of Suspicious Device

A North Long Beach neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday morning as police investigated a report of a suspicious device that was eventually rendered safe, authorities said.

The device, which was reported to police at 7:10AM, was located at 67th Street and Falcon Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

The investigation prompted a response from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Bomb Squad and the device was later rendered safe at about 10:35AM.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated as a precautionary measure and roads were closed from Artesia Boulevard to 67th Street and Orange to Falcon avenues.