CSULB to Crack Down on Vandalism Amid Recent Postings of White Supremacy Flyers

Cal State Long Beach (CSULB) police will be cracking down hard on cases of vandalism on campus following recent postings of hateful flyers targeting Jews.

In an email sent to the campus community Monday morning, CSULB President Jane Close Conoley said she has asked the University Police Department (UPD) to “investigate instances of vandalism aggressively” and warned that defacing university property “will be vigorously prosecuted.”

“Over the past few weeks, our campus has been violated by hateful symbols of white supremacy that particularly target Jews,” Close Conoley said in the email. “This vandalism is directly opposed to our community values of inclusion and equity. We are one of the most diverse universities in the nation and must strive to be a model of civil discourse that promotes an appreciation of our differences and our similarities.”

The most recent case reportedly happened Sunday, April 16 and Monday, April 17, during which aryanunderground.com flyers were posted around campus, including the Multicultural Center.

Close Conoley noted that despite the progress made for equity, inclusion and peace, “we continue to live in a world fraught with genocidal conflicts and appalling human rights violations.”



“Historical accounts of efforts to dominate others on the basis of skin color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, class, age, or different abilities should serve as cautionary tales,” Close Conoley said. “These efforts most often end badly for perpetrators as well as victims.”

Close Conoley also called on the campus community to be inclusive in order to stomp out hateful actions.

“I urge all on campus to both speak the language of inclusion and create lives of inclusion,” Close Conoley said. “Any efforts to marginalize or demonize particular groups have direct, indirect, and often far reaching consequences by encouraging hateful acts. We’re better than that.”