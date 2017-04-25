Vice Mayor Rex Richardson Welcomes Home Healthy Baby Daughter

Those present at last week’s City Council meeting may have noticed the absence of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson. Yesterday we found out why as District 9’s council representative announced the birth of his second daughter, Mila Rose Celyn Richardson.

The youngest Richardson was born Wednesday, April 19 at 6:33AM, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches long, according to Alyssa Gutierrez, the vice mayor’s business and community relations manager.

“Nina [Rex’s wife] and Mila are both recovering very well, and we are thankful for the kind words and gestures we have received in recent days,” Rex said in a District 9 community newsletter sent out Monday afternoon.

Rex will spend a few weeks away from the office and will have limited availability for meetings as they adjust to being a family of four, he said. The mayor’s first daughter, Alina, is 2 years old.

“We are so blessed and thankful for our newest addition, Mila Rose, and thank you for your prayers, words of encouragement, and congratulations,” Rex said in the newsletter

Those needing to get in touch with his office can do so at (562) 570 - 6137.

Photos courtesy of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson's office.