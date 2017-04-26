Three People Arrested for DUIs During LBPD Saturation Patrol

Last weekend’s DUI Saturation Patrol conducted by the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) resulted in three DUI alcohol-related arrests, LBPD announced today.

LBPD will conduct another DUI Saturation on Friday, May 5, in an effort to lower deaths and injuries from impaired-driving accidents.

The operation, which took place April 22 from 6:00PM to 2:00AM, resulted in 36 vehicle enforcement stops, six Standardized Field Sobriety Tests completed and 10 citations issued for unsafe driving.

Studies of California drivers have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems, according to LBPD. A study of tested active drivers showed 14 percent more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving than did for alcohol, 7.3 percent. Of the drugs, marijuana was the most prevalent, at 7.4 percent.

Consequences for those caught driving impaired include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

LBPD encourages drivers to download the Designated Driver VIP, or “DDVIP” free mobile app for Android or iPhone, which helps users find nearby bars and restaurants that offer incentives such as non-alcoholic drinks and appetizers for designated sober drivers.

The DUI Saturation Patrol was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to “Report Drunk Drivers - call 9-1-1.”