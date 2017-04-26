Urgent Wind Advisory Issued for Los Angeles County Coast, Long Beach

An urgent wind advisory was released this morning by the National Weather Service (NWS) for portions of Southwestern California, including Long Beach.

“Weak frontal systems passing to the north of the region will continue to generate gusty northwest and north winds across portions of southwestern California for much of the week,” the report stated.

Gusty winds are expected to blow through the Los Angeles County coast through at least Friday morning. The advisory will remain in effect until 9:00AM on Thursday.

Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution, as gusty winds can make driving difficult, especially for those driving high profile vehicles. The 405 and 10 freeways in West Los Angeles will be the major roads affected.

Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 MPH and gusts up to 35 MPH are expected to develop late this afternoon and last overnight. Isolated gusts of up to 40 MPH will also be possible this evening.

City News Service contributed to this report.