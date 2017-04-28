LBPD, Long Beach Memorial to Collect Unwanted Prescription Drugs this Saturday

Photo courtesy of LBPD.

Drop off your expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs tomorrow at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center as part of a nationwide effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.

The hospital will be partnering up with the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) to participate in the DEA’s National Pharmaceutical Take-Back initiative, along with several other law enforcement agencies around the world, police officials stated.

The event will be held from 10:00AM to 2:00PM at the hospital, located at 2801 Atlantic Avenue. Enter through the main parking lot entrance off of Atlantic Avenue and exit onto Long Beach Boulevard.

“Prescription drug abuse in the United States is increasing at alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to their availability,” according to a release from the LBPD. “Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.”

Previous events hosted by the LBPD have yielded hundreds of pounds of pharmaceuticals, according to a release.

The event will offer a free and anonymous drive-through service, during which drivers can simply drive up to a disposable bin and drop off the drugs.

The driver of the 25th, 50th, 75th and 100th participating vehicles will be awarded a pair of tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific.

The collected pharmaceuticals will be turned over to the DEA who will safely destroy the drugs.