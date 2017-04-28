Your Guide to Long Beach’s Eco-friendly Activities this Weekend

Earth Day may have passed, but there’s plenty of opportunities to help the environment locally this weekend, whether its marching, cleaning up the Los Angeles River or enjoying some sustainable seafood and eco-friendly art.

Photo courtesy of the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Urban Ocean Festival

Join the Aquarium of the Pacific for its 8th annual Urban Ocean Festival and celebrate Southern California’s coast. Events will include an art show and contest for designs using recycled materials, poetry readings, educational activities and mural paintings. Saturday will also feature a sustainable seafood tasting and an urban ocean poetry harbor cruise. The Trashin’ Fashion show will be held Sunday, with featured clothing made from recyclable materials.

$29.95 for adults (12+), $17.95 for children, $26.95 for seniors (62+), free for aquarium members. Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 9:00AM to 5:00PM. 100 Aquarium Way. Click here for more information.

People’s Climate March- Long Beach

If you missed the March for Science on Earth Day, consider joining in the People’s Climate March. The march’s motto, “climate change starts in our ‘hoods,” focuses on the disproportionate pollution that occurs in low-income communities. Organizers are highlighting the Tesoro oil refinery as an imminent threat not only to the environment, but the general health of the population.

Saturday, April 29 11:00AM. Banning Park and Recreation Center, 1331 Eubank Avenue, Wilmington. Click here for more information.

File photo of a previous Great LA River Cleanup in Long Beach.

Friends of L.A. River’s 28th annual Great LA River CleanUp: La Gran Limpieza

America’s largest urban river cleanup is set to break volunteer records for its third and final weekend. The 2016 cleanup attracted 9,000 volunteers who removed more than 70 tons of trash from the L.A. river at more than a dozen sites. Saturday’s cleanup will focus on four sites along the lower river area, including the Willow Street Estuary. California Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon, Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell and Long Beach City Councilmember Al Austin will be participating.

Saturday, April 29 from 9:00AM to noon. 2526 De Forest Avenue. Click here for more information.