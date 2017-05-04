Long Beach Police on Heightened Alert for Cinco De Mayo

The Long Beach Police Department will send a large number of units Friday evening to patrol streets known to have high frequencies of DUI crashes and arrests in time with the Cinco de Mayo festivities.

“Cinco de Mayo has become a deadly holiday due to drunk and drugged driving,” LBPD officials said in a release. “Forty people were killed in impaired driving crashes across the nation during the Cinco de Mayo holiday period in 2015.”

LBPDs DUI Enforcement Team will deploy DUI Saturation Patrols tomorrow between 6:00PM and 2:00AM. Officers will look for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment.

“When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes,” officials stated.

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Drive VIP (DDVIP) free mobile app for Android or iPhone users which helps find bars and restaurants offering free incentives for the designated sober driver—from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more. It also has a tab for the non-DD to call a commercial ride sharing service.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.