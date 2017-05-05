Motorist Hits Three Restaurant Goers in Long Beach, All Four Hospitalized

Three patrons of a Long Beach restaurant and a motorist were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after the male driver collided with them, trapping one of them under his SUV.

The incident was reported at about 3:35PM in the 1900 block of East Pacific Coast Highway at the Los Potros restaurant, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

Arriving Long Beach fire units found a woman trapped under a silver Dodge Durango as well as two men who were struck by the SUV, according to Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) spokesman Jake Heflin.

At 3:36 PM, on the 1900 block of PCH, a vehicle hit 3 people. 1 pt. trapped under an SUV. 2 others also hit. 4 pt's transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/U5laxNxLsq — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) May 5, 2017

According to a preliminary investigation, the motorist left the roadway and collided into the patio area of the restaurant, which was open for business, Arrona said. He may have been experiencing a medical emergency before the collision, she added.

All three pedestrians and the adult male driver of the SUV were transported to local hospitals, he said.

Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Arrona said.

She said that westbound PCH, between Cherry and Gardenia avenues, is closed while the investigation continues.

Editor's note: this story was updated at 5:28PM with information on the driver's condition before the crash.