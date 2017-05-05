Long Beach Bike Share to Unveil Latest Unicorn Bike and Lower Monthly Rates

The public is invited to attend the second “Unicorn Bike” unveiling at 1:00PM this Saturday at Primal Alchemy. This second debut of the program is one of the city’s Bike Month celebrations to take place throughout May, it was announced.

“Long Beach Bike Share continues to create fun and innovative ways to work with the community and promote mobility,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “The current unicorn bike has been a hit in Long Beach and I look forward to seeing more of them down the line.”

In a partnership with Primal Alchemy, the City of Long Beach has temporarily transformed one of the blue Bike Share bikes into a neon green-painted, wood-paneled, Primal Alchemy bike, according to the release.

“The unicorn bike program is a fantastic way to highlight local businesses,” Councilwoman Suzie Price said in a statement. “Primal Alchemy is a great member of the community and I am very excited for them to become only the second local Long Beach business to be featured in this program. I hope to have many more amazing Third District businesses involved in this unique program in the future.”

Bike Share users can locate and ride the unicorn bike from May 6 through July 6. Registered users who post photos of themselves on the unicorn bike to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #lbunicorn, #lbbikeshare, and #getprimal will become eligible for various Long Beach and Primal Alchemy prizes, from water bottles and sunglasses, free Aquarium of the Pacific and Queen Mary Exhibit tickets, to Primal Alchemy gifts.

“Sponsoring a Primal Alchemy Unicorn Bike through the Long Beach Bike Share program felt like a natural fit for us and we were ecstatic to jump on the opportunity,” Chef Paul Buchanan, owner of Primal Alchemy, said in a statement. “Not only does the program fit with our own personal lifestyles, it's also a clever and fun way to market the Primal Alchemy kitchen and catering services to the Long Beach Community!”

Those using social media are encouraged to follow @LongBeachBikes on Twitter for regular clues and hints on the whereabouts of the special unicorn bike.

In addition, Long Beach Bike Share announced a new fare structure, including lower rates for monthly plan users and a new annual plan. The new monthly plan gives members 90 minutes of ride time daily for $15 a month, while the new annual plan gives members 90 minutes of ride time daily for $10 a month (with a yearlong commitment), according to the release.

For more information about Long Beach Bike Share, visit the website here.

Primal Alchemy is located at 19 39th Place.