City of Long Beach to Allocate $80,000 to Preserve Iconic VIP Records Sign

Spearheaded by Mayor Robert Garcia and Councilman Dee Andrews, the City of Long Beach has identified $80,000 to help World Famous VIP Records, LLC preserve its iconic sign, Andrews’ office announced today.

The allocation is scheduled to be voted on by Long Beach City Council on Tuesday, May 9. If approved, the funds will assist World Famous VIP Records, LLC in removing the sign, transporting, restoring and storing it, while the sign’s future location is determined.

“The City of Long Beach embraces the rich music history that the VIP Records sign represents,” Garcia said in a statement. “We are committed to preserving the artistic value of this landmark and its role in shaping Long Beach as an icon of hip hop history.”



Almost 2,000 people signed VIP Records CEO Kelvin Anderson’s petition urging the City of Long Beach to preserve the store by designating it a historic landmark, donating city land or a building to move the sign and build the World-Famous VIP Museum and Creative Arts and Technology Center in early March.

“World Famous VIP Records is in the heart of the Sixth District, it is part of our identity in Central Long Beach and people from all over the world stop by to look at the home of some of the most famous rappers in musical history,” Councilmember Andrews said in a statement. “I am very excited and honored to be able to help VIP continue historical preservation.”

Recently VIP Records started a petition to further preserve its legacy by keeping a 7-Eleven from moving into the now-vacant store. Almost 1,500 signatures have been collected. You can learn more about the petition here.

“I am looking forward to a partnership with the City of Long Beach, here at World Famous VIP Records, we are very grateful for the City’s leadership and openness to the arts,” Anderson said in a statement. “Mayor Robert Garcia, Councilman Dee Andrews, have shown their commitment to preserving the VIP legacy. Preserving the sign is important for the history of music and our community.”