Long Beach Teen Robbed While Walking Home From School, Students Advised to Walk in Groups

Students of a Long Beach K-8 school were advised this week to walk in groups after a 7th grader was robbed on his way home from school Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at about 3:20PM near Kallin Avenue and Mezzanine Way, about a half mile from Ellwood P. Cubberley School, located at 3200 Monogram Avenue. The student reported the robbery a few hours later at the downtown police station.

The teen boy was approached by a man who exited a vehicle and removed the boy’s personal items before the victim fled on foot, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

The suspect, who is outstanding, was described by Cubberley Principal Cathleen Imbroane as a Hispanic man with facial tattoos who was driving a black Acura 4-door car from the late 80s or early 90s.

“Thankfully, our student is okay,” Imbroane said in a statement to the campus community the day after the incident. “Please speak with your students about exercising caution when walking home and please make sure they are walking in pairs or groups.”

Anyone with information on this incident should call Detective Gonzalez at (562) 570-7068.

Above, left photo: Google Maps screenshot.