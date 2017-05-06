Long Beach Marine Officials Confirm Reports of Numerous Shark Sightings in the Peninsula

The Long Beach Fire Department’s Marine Safety Division today confirmed reports of numerous shark sightings near the Peninsula oceanfront, addressing public concern following recent reports of a woman who was seriously injured after a shark attack in San Diego County.

“The level of confirmed shark activity this spring is consistent with that which was observed by Marine Safety in the spring of 2016,” LBFD officials stated. “We estimate 10-20 juvenile sharks swim in the waters off Peninsula Beach daily.”

Despite these sightings, Marine Safety personnel have not observed aggressive behavior by the sharks in Long Beach, officials said.

Signs are posted at the water's edge where sightings were confirmed. @lbfd personnel haven't observed any aggressive behavior by sharks. pic.twitter.com/Xuubj1RlBV — City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) May 5, 2017

“From our observations, the sharks' interest in Long Beach is tied to a thriving aquatic ecosystem in the Long Beach Harbor,” fire officials went on to say.

Authorities said personnel will continue taking reports from the public and work to confirm sightings while rescue boats continue to conduct patrols of the area throughout the day. Advisories will continue to be posted for recreational beach users if sightings are confirmed, officials added.

“California State Parks has developed a shark advisory system,” LBFD officials stated. “Development of this system involved input from the California Marine Safety Chief’s Association of which Long Beach is a member. Signs are posted at the water’s edge where Marine Safety personnel are able to confirm shark sightings.”

Officials also said that Marine Safety personnel will continue to enforce against “any attempt to disturb the sharks in their natural habitat” amid media attention that has attracted increased vessel traffic to the waters off Peninsula Beach.

City News Service contributed to this report.