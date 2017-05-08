Five Arrested During Cinco de Mayo DUI Saturation Patrol Friday

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD)’s DUI Saturation Patrol on Friday netted 35 vehicle enforcement stops, seven standardized Field Sobriety Tests completed, five DUI-Alcohol suspects arrested and 10 citations issued for unsafe driving.

Conducted between the hours of 6:00PM to 2:00AM, the saturation patrol was a High Visibility Enforcement effort, which have a deterrent effect, lowering incidents of impaired driving, according to the release.

Drivers caught impaired can expect a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.



Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP (DDVIP) free mobile app for Android or iPhone, which helps find nearby bars and restaurants that offer free incentives for the designated sober driver. The app also has social media tie-ins and a tab for the non-DD to call a commercial ride-sharing service.

Studies of California drivers have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, stated the release.

The LBPD will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol on Saturday, June 3, as part of its ongoing commitment to lower deaths and injuries on Long Beach’s streets and highways.

The DUI Saturation Patrol was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminding everyone to 'Report Drunk Drivers: Call 9-1-1.'