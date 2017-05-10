Long Beach Firefighters Free Workers Trapped Chest-High in Shattered Glass

Two men who became trapped chest-high in glass that shattered when they attempted to unload it from a shipping container this afternoon were eventually freed with the help of Long Beach firefighters and their co-workers.

The Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) responded to the accident at 1:24PM today on the 1300 block of Via Plata in an industrial part of the city near the Long Beach (710) Freeway.

Authorities said pallets of window glass loaded in a shipping container suddenly became free and shattered on top of the workers as they attempted to unload it.

The men, in their mid-twenties, became trapped chest-high by the broken glass inside the container.

1:24pm. LBFD resources responded to 2 workers trapped by broken glass in back of cargo container: https://t.co/qlt5rwPI4u pic.twitter.com/DFaL9dVWUJ — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) May 10, 2017

Primarily using only their hands, firefighters removed debris and were eventually able to extricate the men in about 30 minutes. The men were subsequently transported in stable condition with traumatic injuries (lacerations) to local hospitals, according to the LBFD.

A few firefighters and some co-workers of the trapped victims suffered minor cuts to their hands during the extrication, officials stated. All were treated and released on scene.

A total of two battalion chiefs, one truck company, one engine company and two paramedic rescues responded to the incident.