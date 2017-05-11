Increased Shark Activity Prompts Advisory for Long Beach Peninsula

A shark advisory is in effect for about 24 hours due to increased shark activity, the Long Beach Fire Department’s Marine Safety Division announced yesterday evening.

“Due to increased shark activity and the safety of our recreational beach users, sharks, and Marine Safety personnel a new advisory has been put in place,” LBFD officials stated on social media.

A group of sharks was reported to have been spotted in the shallow waters off the coast.

The Marine Safety Division said lifeguards were working with researchers Wednesday morning and actually tagged one of the sharks, the Los Angeles Times reported. By the afternoon, at least four sharks had been spotted near the Peninsula oceanfront.

RELATED Baby Shark Season Begins Off Southern California Coast

The sharks were about 5 to 6 feet long, said Capt. Cameron Abel of the LBFD's Marine Safety Division. He told The Times that the sharks are believed to be juvenile great whites.

On Saturday, about 10 to 20 juvenile Great White sharks were spotted in the same area, prompting a similar advisory.

#LIVE: Coast Guard officials confer with members of Cal State Long Beach's marine biology program amid nearby sharks https://t.co/u5lTveArpy pic.twitter.com/gSUGfqvMro — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 11, 2017

Officials advised beach goers to monitor their channels for updates or contact Lifeguard Headquarters at (562) 570-1360 for more information.

City News Service contributed to this report.