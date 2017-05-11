Fatal Shooting of Man in Alamitos Beach May Have Been a Suicide

Authorities found a man dead near the city’s bike path in Alamitos Beach Thursday morning after they received reports of a suicide, according to Long Beach police.

Officers responded to the area of Ocean Boulevard and 11th Place at about 7:40AM today and subsequently located a man near the bike path with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

Long Beach paramedics also responded and determined him dead at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.