Man Surrenders After Threatening to Jump from 710 Freeway Overpass

Part of the Long Beach (710) Freeway was shut down Sunday evening when a man in his 30s threatened to jump off an overpass before he eventually surrendered to law enforcement.

The incident began at about 5:20PM on the 710 Freeway at Pacific Coast Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Northbound traffic at PCH and southbound vehicles at Willow Street were stopped by Long Beach police and CHP, while authorities tried to talk the man down.

The Long Beach Fire department deployed an airbag under the spot where the man was threatening to jump, CHP officials said.

“We had Los Angeles County Mental Health, L.A. County Fire, Long Beach police and fire as well as the CHP at the scene,” said Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk. “It was the mental health representative who finally talked the man into surrendering.”

The would-be jumper was taken into custody and hospitalized for evaluation, Fisk said.

The incident ended at about 6:30PM and the freeway lanes were reopened.

City News Service contributed to this report.