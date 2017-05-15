Long Beach Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Crash Sunday Night

A 51-year-old Long Beach man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle when he struck a center divider in the city’s Marina neighborhood Sunday night.

The unidentified victim was declared dead at the scene by Long Beach fire personnel.

Police responded to Studebaker Road, south of Loynes Drive at about 8:25PM. There they found a man in the #1 southbound lane of Studebaker Road, south of Loynes Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

His 2006 Honda motorcycle was found along the east curbline of northbound Studebaker Road, also south of Loynes Drive.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Studebaker Road from Second Street in the #1 lane when, for an unknown reason, he came into contact with the raised center median.

The impact caused him to be thrown and ultimately collide with the Los Cerritos Channel bridge abutment, according to LBPD officials. The motorcycle continued traveling northbound until coming to rest about 400 feet from the initial area of impact.

The victim will be identified pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detective Sirilo Garcia at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).