Man’s Body Found in Rainbow Marina; Cause of Death Undetermined

A man’s body was found in Long Beach waters today, but authorities are still trying to determine the cause of death, according to police officials.

Officers were notified of the discovery at about noon near 30 West Shoreline Drive, according to Sgt. Brad Johnson of the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The body was recovered by lifeguards in the Rainbow Marina, Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) spokesman Brian Fisk said.

The coroner’s office will attempt to identify the man and determine his cause of death.

The incident is being handled as an undetermined death while the investigation is ongoing, Johnson said.