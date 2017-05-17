Thrillist Names Long Beach One of the Most Walkable Cities in America

Photo by Asia Morris.

Thrillist Travel released a list of the 10 most walkable cities stateside and Long Beach was among the list of destinations where “you can get around cheaply, boost your health—and see the best of the city from the comfort of your own sneakers.”

Each city was selected by combining two studies on pedestrian accessibility: Foot Traffic Ahead by Smart Growth America and Walk Score rankings from Redfin, according to the article.

As the eighth city on the list, Long Beach was compared to Los Angeles’ “dystopian hellscape,” as a destination within the county where you can actually use your feet. “Think of it as a Santa Monica without the price tag—and minus the giant mall in the middle of it,” wrote Thrillist.

Fourth Street, spanning Alamitos Beach and Bluff Heights, was named the “best neighborhood for a stroll,” with its eclectic collection of shops and restaurants. Not to mention the recent debut of Fourth Fridays which will draw even more visitors to the area.

In February, Long Beach City Council voted unanimously to approve updates to its pedestrian and bicycle master plans, namely the Communities of Excellence in Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity Prevention Pedestrian Plan (CX3).

Check out the Thrillist article here.