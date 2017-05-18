Motorist Kills Homeless Man, 63, Walking on Sidewalk; No Arrests Made

A 63-year-old homeless man died when he was struck by a motorist who drove her vehicle onto a Long Beach sidewalk late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident took place at about 11:05PM at East 7th Street and Channel Drive, near the VA Long Beach hospital.

The victim, Joseph Gammoh, was killed at the scene.

Authorities said it appeared the vehicle was driven onto the sidewalk when the pedestrian, who was walking, was struck. There is no indication of impairment.

The female motorist was cooperating with police and no arrests were made.

City News Service contributed to this repo

rt.