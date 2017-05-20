Long Beach’s First Female Postmaster Sworn In

Brigitte Williams-Champion was sworn in yesterday at the Michelle Obama Library, officially becoming the city’s 24th—and very first female—postmaster.

Williams-Champion began her postal career in 1981 in Los Angeles, and is now responsible for the management of postal operations at 16 post offices, stations and branches in Long Beach, according to U.S. Post Office officials.

She oversees 728 employees and provide service to 63,000 street addresses and 14,846 Post Office boxes in the 90744-90815 zip codes.

“I’m proud to represent the postal service and the community,” Williams-Champion said in a statement. “One of my postal goals that I thrived for since the beginning of my postal career was to become a postmaster over a large city.”



Williams-Champion has served in many management positions, including as manager of Sanford, Mar Vista, Downtown Carrier Annex and Commerce Station. She also served as the Postmaster in Inglewood and Redondo Beach. She was appointed as postmaster of Long Beach on December 10, 2016.

She completed her undergraduate studies at Cal State Los Angeles and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Master’s Degree in business management from the University of Phoenix. She also has a special certification in human resources management.

When Williams-Champion is not working as postmaster, she enjoys tennis and cooking. She is also a member of the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce and is the recording secretary of the Arthur Ashe Tennis Club.

Photo courtesy of USPS.