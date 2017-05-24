Harbor Commission Appoints New Port Deputy Executive Director

Duane Kenagy, formerly interim chief executive, has been appointed by the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners as the Port of Long Beach’s deputy executive director, it was announced today.

As Interim Chief Executive, Kenagy oversaw the Port of Long Beach (POLB), the second busiest seaport in the nation, during the search that ended in naming Mario Cordero as executive director.

“Duane provided exceptional leadership during an important transition period at the Port of Long Beach,” Harbor Commission President Lori Ann Guzmán said in a statement. “It was exactly what the Board was hoping for, and this appointment is a reflection of Duane’s value and service. He will be an important adviser to Mario as the Port navigates important changes in the shipping industry.”

With over 35 years of engineering and project management experience in both the U.S. and overseas, Kenagy joined the Long Beach Harbor Department in 2014 as the POLB’s capital programs executive, managing major modernization projects including the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project and the Middle Harbor Terminal Redevelopment, according to the announcement. He was named interim chief executive on September 21 of last year.

Before joining the port, Kenagy worked for Moffatt & Nichol, a premier engineering consulting firm operating in 35 offices in seven countries, and was a key player in the construction of the Alameda Corridor rail project, according to the release.

“Duane has done a commendable job leading the Port for these last eight months,” Cordero said in a statement. “I’m excited to work with someone who is so respected by the Commission, Port staff and our customers. His long history of guiding big maritime infrastructure projects will continue to be invaluable as we build the Green Port of the Future.”

Image courtesy of the Port of Long Beach.