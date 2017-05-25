Port of Long Beach Awards $373,000 to Latinos in Action, Other Community Groups

Photo courtesy of the Port of Long Beach.

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners on Monday awarded $372,500 in community sponsorships to 136 organizations for the second and final call of the fiscal year, it was announced this week.

The Port of Long Beach (POLB)’s latest sponsorships amount to $911,250 presented to 272 groups during the fiscal year that began October 1. Through the community sponsorship program the port aims to educate and engage the public regarding its role in international trade and highlight its dedication to social responsibility, according to the release.

“It’s important for us to support the diverse groups and events that make Long Beach a great place to live and work,” Harbor Commission President Lori Ann Guzmán said in a statement. “These sponsorships represent our commitment to bettering this community, while teaching people more about the work we do on their behalf.”

The many groups sponsored by this call include the Latinos in Action, Long Beach Camerata Singers, the St. Mary Medical Center Foundation's charity golf tournament and the Historical Society of Long Beach's Historical Cemetery Tour.

POLB staff members attend select sponsored events to conduct community outreach and also receive ad space, booths, signage or other promotional opportunities to spread awareness about its mission, according to the release.

Applications for sponsorship are accepted from community groups twice a year, in March and September. For more information about the sponsorship program, visit the webpage here.