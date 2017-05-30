Producer Jerry Bruckheimer to Receive Army Medal for Telling the Stories of Soldiers

Photo taken from Jerry Bruckheimer's Twitter profile.

Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer will be presented with the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal next month during the annual Army Ball hosted by the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Association of the United States Army at the Westin Hotel in Long Beach.

Bruckheimer will be recognized for his contribution for telling the stories of soldiers in films like “Black Hawk Down,” “Pearl Harbor” and the upcoming “Horse Soldiers.”

“Horse Soldiers” tells the story of a team of CIA agents and special forces who head into Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks in an attempt to dismantle the Taliban, according to IMDB. The film stars Jack Kesy, Chris Hemsworth and Michael Pena and is scheduled to be released early next year.

“The Army is recognizing Mr. Bruckheimer for his significant dedication to support not just Soldiers but to all military and first responders through his films and television productions,” GLAC AUSA officials said in a statement late last week.

The Outstanding Civilian Service Medal is one of the highest awards that the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, according to the GLAC AUSA.

Bruckheimer will be presented with the medal by Brigadier General Jeffery Broadwater, who is the commanding general of the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, on behalf of the Chief of Staff of the Army, officials said.

The 2017 GLAC AUSA Army Birthday Ball, which will celebrate the 242nd anniversary of the Army, will take place June 24. The ball is open to the public. Click here for more information.

The Westin Hotel is located at 333 East Ocean Boulevard.