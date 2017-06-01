Pool Cleaning Truck Spills Chemicals on Long Beach Road Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

A traffic collision between multiple vehicles including a pool cleaning truck resulted in the spillage of unknown chemicals on a Long Beach roadway this morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 7:55AM today near Claremore Avenue and Wardlow Road.

Arriving officers found three to four vehicles involved in the crash, including the cleaning truck which spilled the unknown chemicals on the roadway, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

.@lbfirefighters respond to a traffic accident @ Claremore/Wardlow resulting in a small spill of chlorine. Haz-Mat & @LBHealthDept assisting pic.twitter.com/1uTtUJvsvK — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) June 1, 2017

Fire, Haz-Mat and health department personnel responded to the incident to handle the chemical containment and cleanup while area residents were advised to stay in their homes and close all windows and doors, Johnson added.

Authorities also closed off Wardlow Road between Val Verde and Lama avenues, with access to the neighborhood south of Wardlow from Claremore also closed, according to the fire department.