Two First Graders Hospitalized After Crash Involving Special Education Bus in Long Beach

Two Long Beach special needs students were hospitalized this morning after a school bus they were riding was struck by another vehicle in the city’s West Side, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 8:25AM at Spring Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

The special education bus was transporting five students, including two first graders from Muir Elementary School who were transported to a local hospital by Long Beach paramedics as a precaution due to potential minor injuries, according to Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) spokesman Chris Eftychiou.

The bus had the right of way when it was struck by another vehicle, Eftychiou added.

The incident was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, which investigates all school bus-related traffic collisions with a student onboard, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

Northbound Santa Fe Avenue to westbound Spring Street was closed as authorities investigated this morning.