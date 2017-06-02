Queen Mary Developer Urban Commons Contributes $10K to Charitable Organizations

Image courtesy of The Queen Mary. From left: Second District Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce, Mayor Robert Garcia and Urban Commons Chief Development Officer Dan Zaharoni.

Urban Commons made $10,000 in contributions to the Mayor’s Fund for Education and The WomenShelter in Long Beach on Thursday. The presentation was held aboard the Queen Mary with Mayor Robert Garcia and Second District Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce.

Garcia and Pearce each presented a $5,000 check to the nonprofit organizations on behalf of Urban Commons, the lease holders of the ocean liner who revealed their vision in March for the $250,000 makeover of the land surrounding the ship.

“We are so honored to welcome Mayor Robert Garcia and Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce aboard the ship this evening as we toast to the future of the Queen Mary and recognize two charitable organizations that are near and dear to their hearts,” Dan Zaharoni, Urban Commons chief development officer, said in a statement.

“We are so grateful for Urban Commons’ continued dedication and commitment to the Long Beach community and this historical landmark,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “Tonight’s contributions will have a tremendous impact on the city of Long Beach and its future.”

Urban Commons is also currently working to restore the legendary ship itself by enhancing the historic Queen Mary to be a dynamic entertainment destination unlike any other, according to the release.

“Without the unwavering support and dedication of Mayor Garcia and Councilwoman Pearce to this beloved ocean liner and what she means to the city, none of this would be possible,” Zaharoni said in a statement. “We are excited to honor them and the missions of these organizations this evening.”

During the reception guests toasted to the legendary ocean liner and enjoyed a live performance by pianist Dwight Rivera.