Teen Girl Succumbs to Head Injury Days After Long Beach Car Crash, Police Say

A 16-year-old girl has died after a she was involved in a two-car crash Monday afternoon in North Long Beach during which she and four other occupants of the same vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, authorities announced today.

Long Beach police were notified today that the unidentified teen died from a traumatic head injury she sustained in the crash, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Authorities said the incident was reported at 3:51PM at Artesia Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found that a 33-year-old Long Beach man was traveling west on Artesia Boulevard in a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro and was in the process of turning south onto Myrtle Avenue when he collided with a 2012 Nissan Altima traveling east on Artesia Boulevard.

“As the Chevrolet turned south, the two vehicles struck each other causing the Altima to ricochet south striking the metal traffic control light pole,” officials said in a release.

Arriving officers discovered the 16-year-old female passenger unconscious and trapped inside the Altima. Responding Long Beach paramedics then transported her and four other occupants to local hospitals for treatment.

The Altima was driven by a 22-year-old Victorville woman. She and her four passengers, including the 16-year-old girl and three males ages 19, 16 and 14, did not appear to have their seatbelts fastened, causing traumatic injuries to all occupants, officials said.

The Altima driver, the teen girl and 14-year-old boy were siblings and the other two occupants were friends.

The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing his seatbelt and uninjured, authorities said. He had a suspended driver’s license and valid proof of insurance.

The driver of the Altima had a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Detective Steve Fox at (562) 570-7355.