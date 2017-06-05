No Injuries Reported After One Car Lands on its Side, Another Hits Light Pole in Retro Row Crash

A car sits on its side after a traffic collision in front of 4th Street Vine Sunday night. Photo courtesy of Trevor Roberson.

Authorities said no one was injured when a crash in the city’s Retro Row neighborhood led to one vehicle landing on its side and the other resting against a light pole Sunday night.

Officers responding to the traffic collision at 10:11PM on the 2100 block of East 4th Street, in front of 4th Street Vine, found a vehicle on its side and another resting against a light pole, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

No one was injured and there did not seem to be significant damage to the light pole.

Arrona said it appeared a Ford and Kia were involved in the collision. It was unclear which vehicle was on its side.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call LBPD Collision Investigations Detail at (562) 570-7355.