Police Fatally Shoot Pit Bull That Attacked Its Owner in Long Beach

Police fatally shot a pit bull that was attacking its 51-year-old owner in Long Beach Sunday night, according to authorities.



The incident took place at the 4100 block of Norse Way in the city’s Lakewood Village neighborhood.



Police responded at 11:25PM regarding “a screaming female being attacked” by a pit bull, authorities said. Animal Control was also requested.



When officers arrived, they found the woman lying in the street with the dog a few feet away.



“She had sustained multiple dog bites all over her arms and legs, and her clothing had been partially ripped from her body,” officials stated.



When Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel responded to the scene, they could not render aide to the woman due to the dog’s proximity to her and its “aggressive nature,” according to authorities.



While officers developed a plan to rescue the woman, authorities said the dog became more aggressive “and began to advance,” causing officers to react to its “aggression” and fire a 40mm rubber bullet at the dog to drive him away, while a second officer shot his duty weapon at the dog, striking it, officials stated.



The dog then ran across the street, allowing paramedics to reach the woman, while police attempted to gain control of the dog by using a Taser that was ineffective.



“When the dog attempted to return to the area where the woman was being treated, officers were forced to shoot the dog a second time,” officials stated. “The dog was struck and died at the scene.”



The woman was transported to a local hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.



No one else was injured during the incident.



Authorities said that, according to the owner, the dog had “a history of violent behavior towards people in Nevada.”



Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is urged to call Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives Mark Mattia and Donald Goodman at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).