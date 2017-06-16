Three AEDs Donated to Long Beach Police Department to Help ‘Save Lives’

The Long Beach Police Department has received three Automated External Defibrillators (AED) for their police cars thanks to a donation from the Fraternal Order of Police as part of a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant, officials announced today.



“Our thanks go out to the FOP for creating this partnership that will have a direct positive impact on public safety,” Police Chief Robert Luna said in a statement. “Simply put, having AEDs in police cars will save lives.”



The devices help measure heart rhythm and can send a shock to the heart to treat sudden cardiac arrest. According to the American Heart Association, most AEDs cost between $1,500 and $2,000.



According to a release from the LBPD, the founders of the Firehouse Subs—a restaurant chain created by firefighter brothers—established the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in 2005 with the mission of “providing funding, life-saving equipment, and educational opportunities to first-responders and public safety organizations.”



The nonprofit has given more than $24 million to local public safety agencies in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The $250,000 grant from the foundation will help get 263 AEDs into the hands of police across the country, according to FOP National President Chuck Canterbury.



“We’re pleased and proud to establish a partnership with Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation,” Canterbury said in a statement. “While police and firefighters like to kid each other, everyone is committed to saving lives and that’s just what this program will do.”



The AEDs were distributed by the FOP to state lodges that worked with local law enforcement to “identify areas with the biggest need for this life-saving device,” according to the release.



For more information about the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, click here and about the FOP, click here.

Above, left photo courtesy of LBPD.