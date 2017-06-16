Heat Wave Expected in Southland Through Early Next Week

The National Weather Service said in a statement that an “extended period of hot and dry weather conditions” will affect areas away from the coast “through at least early next week,” with temperatures rising daily because of a weak offshore flow, bringing a “moderate heat risk to those sensitive to heat.”

Temperatures will increase gradually each day through Friday, and will remain warm through Tuesday, according to the NWS. Temperatures of inland coastal areas are expected to be in the 80s and near 90s.



Two factors mainly account for the heat wave. The first, a trough of cool air that had been parked over the region is being pushed eastward and replaced by an upper ridge of high pressure, said NWS meteorologist Curt Kaplan. The second factor includes the advent of weak northeast offshore winds.

Updated details on our heat wave - hot weather through the weekend & even hotter next week through Wednesday. #cawx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/wMDmk0P5kr — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 16, 2017



Overnight temperatures will be high as well, according to the NWS, and “the extended period of hot and dry conditions along with drying fuels (vegetation) will bring elevated fire danger to interior sections of southwest California through at least early next week” and “moderate heat risk to those sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.”



Forecasters urged Southland residents to limit how much time they spend in the sun, drink plenty of water, keep themselves and their children cool, check on friends and neighbors—especially seniors—and never leave kids, seniors or pets in parked cars with the windows closed.



Temperatures will increase daily, surpassing the 100 mark in the San Fernando and Antelope valleys on Friday.



City News Service contributed to this report.