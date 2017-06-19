59-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Getting Hit by Car in North Long Beach

Authorities announced today that a 59-year-old Long Beach man has died from injuries he sustained on Saturday when he was struck by a car in North Long Beach.



The incident was reported at 1:10AM on Saturday, June 17 near Atlantic Avenue and Market Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).



The pedestrian, who was found by police lying unconscious on Atlantic Avenue, was transported by Long Beach paramedics to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, officials said in a statement.



Authorities said that “based on independent witness statements” the 20-year-old Long Beach motorist, driving a 2006 Nissan Altima, was traveling north on Atlantic Avenue when he passed through the intersection at Market Street on a green light.



“As the Nissan entered the crosswalk on the north side of the intersection, he struck the pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound Atlantic Avenue against the ‘Don’t Walk’ signal,” officials stated. “After striking the pedestrian, the driver of the Nissan stopped, exited the vehicle, and went back to assist the pedestrian.”



The driver had a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance, officials said.



Authorities were notified Monday, June 19 that the pedestrian had died from his injuries and will be identified pending notification of next of kin.



Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Collision Investigation Detective Steve Fox at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).