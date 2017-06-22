Central Long Beach Intersection Revamped Ahead of Planned Bike Network Expansion

Image courtesy of the City of Long Beach.



On Monday, the City of Long Beach activated the newly revamped Walnut Avenue, East 20th Street and Alamitos Avenue intersection and traffic signal.

The project, which began in October 2016 and was completed in May, included adding elements to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety and the realigning of two roadways.



“Our goal with the recent realignment and enhancements is to ease confusion for motorists and pedestrians,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “The new intersection and traffic signal will drastically improve safety in the area and hopefully promote walkability.”



Pedestrian and cyclist safety improvements included a scramble crosswalk, the construction of new sidewalks, and updated and extended bike paths. Streetlights throughout the area were relocated to provide a brighter and safer space, according to the city.



East 20th Street was also widened, and Alamitos Avenue and Wesley Drive realigned to create a more efficient roadway and signalized intersection.



“I’m happy that needed improvements have been made to make this area safer,” Councilman Dee Andrews said in a statement. “Residents can now enjoy the extended bike paths, and the scramble crosswalk will provide pedestrians and cyclists easy access to Chittick Field and Long Beach City College.”



These infrastructure changes provide a connection between the existing 20th Street Bike Boulevard and Chittick Field, and lay the groundwork for future bicycle infrastructure projects documented in the city’s Bicycle Master Plan, available here. The Walnut Avenue and East 20th Street intersection is a central connector for the future Walnut Avenue Bike Boulevard.



To learn more about the city’s Bicycle Master Plan that was approved by the city council in February, visit the Long Beach Public Works website here and click on “Bicycle Master Plan” under “Resources” and “General” or visit the link here.



For more information about Long Beach Public Works, visit the webpage here.