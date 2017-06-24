City’s Ministers Face Off Against Police in Charity Basketball Game Saturday

A charity basketball game scheduled tomorrow evening is set to pit the Long Beach Ministers Alliance (LBMA) against the Long Beach Police Department for a good cause, organizers said.



“Creating safe and well-protected cities is not exclusively the job of the local police departments,” said LBMA President Gregory Sanders. “Designing healthy, thriving and well ordered communities is accomplished by a healthy alliance of parents, families, faith and community-based organizations as well as committed individual community residents. Healthy communities are the responsibility of everyone who resides, serves or frequents there.”



Along with raising money, the event’s goal is also to continue to produce nontraditional ways of bridging the gap between communities and police, according to organizers.



“Community support will not only assist our efforts towards developing proactive crime intervention policies and processes, but structure innovative ideas for unique summer youth engagement opportunities,” Sanders said.



Tip off is at 6:00PM at Cabrillo High School, located at 2001 Santa Fe Avenue, Saturday, June 24.



Tax-deductible tickets for those 19 years and older are $7, and for those 18 years and under are $4. They can be purchased here.



For more information contact Pastor Eddie Patterson of New Liberty Baptist Church at (562) 599-3331.