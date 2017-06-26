Car Fire Spreads to House and Garage, Displacing Family

A car fire that spread to a garage and home in Long Beach on Monday left two people and their two dogs displaced but no one was injured, authorities said.



The fire was reported to the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) at 11:10AM on the 6800 block of East 10th Street, according to spokesman Brian Fisk.



The incident began when a car inside the garage caught on fire, he said. The flames then took hold of the house and attic until firefighters conducted an extensive overhaul operation and were able to extinguish the fire about 20 minutes later.

Update E. 10th: Fire is out but arduous salvage & overhaul operations now. No injuries & Red Cross assisting 2 displaced residents & 2 dogs pic.twitter.com/GseSWo9tBy — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) June 26, 2017

The two residents of the home, who’s age and sex were not disclosed, were displaced along with their two dogs. No one was injured.



The LBFD notified the American Red Cross and also requested an Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) truck and engine to assist in the overhaul operation, according to Fisk.



As of Monday afternoon, units were clearing out the scene while fire investigators determined the cause of the fire.