Anitra Dempsey Named Interim Long Beach Deputy City Manager

Anitra Dempsey, the executive director of the Citizen Police Complaint Commission, has been appointed interim deputy city manager, city officials announced today.

"Anitra has been an integral part of the City's Management team for 13 years," said City Manager Patrick H. West in a statement. "She is dedicated to the community and has the professional and leadership experience that we need for the Interim Deputy City Manager position."

Dempsey will begin her temporary position Saturday, January 7 while a national recruitment is conducted for a new deputy city manager. The position was previously filled by Deputy City Manager Arturo Sanchez who has accepted a position as assistant city manager with the city of Sacramento. His last day is Friday, January 6.

City officials said Dempsey is not a candidate for the permanent deputy city manager position and will return to her current position as CPCC executive director when the new deputy city manager is appointed. The deputy city manager is responsible for a variety of functions, including special projects, communications, government affairs and the CPCC, and serves as the city’s chief liaison to the Gateway Cities Council of Governments, according to a release from the city.

Dempsey has worked for the city for 28 years, previously serving as the city’s human dignity officer. Under her current role with the CPCC, she investigates allegations of police misconduct and reviews the service provided by members of the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

"I am incredibility honored to have been asked by the City Manager to fill this role," Dempsey said in a statement. "I've built my career in Long Beach, and look forward to serving the entire community in this capacity until a new Deputy City Manager is in place."